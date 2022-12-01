Connect with us

Pick of the Plots: Thursday 1st December

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, December 1.
As Linda shares a concern with Mick about her impending date with Karl, they’re being watched by Janine. Sonia assures Janine that there’s nothing between Mick and Linda. Later, Janine’s paranoia grows when Mick takes her to Walford East where Linda’s date is taking place.

Janine fumes to Sonia about Mick and Linda and Sonia continues to promise her that Mick loves her, Linda is out of the picture.

Meanwhile, Sonia receives a devastating phone call – Dot has died.

Elsewhere, with Phil’s money on his mind, Alfie tells Tommy he can’t help with a school fundraiser but upon seeing how upset his son is, he changes his mind. After overhearing a conversation with Karen and Mack, they get an idea and tell Kat the exciting news.

Kat is impressed when Alfie rallies volunteers for his fundraising idea giving Alfie a glimmer of hope for their future.

Also, Jack reaches out to Amy; Nish is suspicious of Suki.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7pm and 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

