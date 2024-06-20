The drama is set in Yorkshire…

Patience, a six-part police crime drama set in York starring Laura Fraser and Ella Maisy Purvis will be available to stream and watch live on Channel 4.

Laura Fraser:

“Patience is full of intriguing mysteries and unusual crimes, but also looks at detective Bea Metcalf’s working relationship with a young woman who experiences life in a different way to her own, and also the friendship that develops between them.”

Patience Evans (Ella Maisy Purvis) works in the criminal records department of Yorkshire Police, cataloguing and filing the evidence produced during major cases. A young autistic woman, she craves routine and order, relishing the solitude and structure her job provides but she yearns for more. A brilliant, self-taught criminologist, Patience has an instinctive eye for crime scenes and a passion for problem-solving.

Detective Bea Metcalf (Laura Fraser) is the first person to spot and utilize her talent, which opens a door into a whole new world for Patience. Patience attends a regular support group for autistic adults where they discuss the barriers in operating in a neuro-typical world and how best to navigate it. All neuro-divergent characters within the series will be played by neuro-diverse actors, including the title role of Patience.

Ella Maisy Purvis:

“I’m incredibly honoured to bring Patience Evans to life in this ground-breaking drama. Audiences can look forward to an authentic representation of a young autistic woman that is written with nuance and detail, but also that challenges the norms of the neuro-typical world. Patience is a character full of depth, intelligence, and an unwavering passion for justice, and I can’t wait for viewers to join her on this thrilling journey.”

Patience is adapted from the original hit French series Astrid and Raphaell.