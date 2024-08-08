Linda is reeling after getting a blackmail letter, and she and Johnny try to figure out who could have sent it. Johnny updates Denise and Sharon on what is happening.

Later, when Linda gets home, she finds another letter and creates a scene by pointing fingers at people in The Vic. Johnny comforts her upstairs, while the person behind the letters is visiting Dean.

Meanwhile, Freddie takes Mo bird watching in the Square to lift her spirits, and Anna joins them after being stood up by Bobby. Mo picks up on the chemistry between Freddie and Anna and later gives her something to think about.

Bobby is determined to showcase his management skills at Beale’s Eels, but he starts to feel uneasy when Cindy leaves with a migraine. At No. 45, Cindy meets Junior, but just as they are about to head upstairs, Bobby shows up.

EastEnders, BBC Two, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Victoria agrees to drive Eric to the funeral of an old friend after his car breaks down. Once they arrive at the church, Victoria puts her foot in it with the bereaved son at his mum’s funeral.

Victoria is stunned when the bereaved son announces that his name is John Sugden. Eric awkwardly confirms that John could be her half-brother – her father’s son.

Later, when Mack receives a call from a nearby breakdown, he heads off to sort it. When Eric and Victoria show up, Victoria is excited to see John again.

Meanwhile, Rodney is happy to be driving for the haulage firm, but Jimmy hopes he doesn’t regret his decision.

Elsewhere, Mandy is determined to resolve her debts when Gail gives her an idea.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now