Emmerdale is set to air a special hour long, stylised episode…

The edition will focus upon Belle King and the domestic abuse she’s been suffering at the hands of her conniving husband, Tom.

Actress Eden Taylor Draper:

“I’m excited for everyone to see this ‘dream episode’ as I feel it’s a great representation of what’s going on inside Belle’s mind and the constant fear even though she is no longer “in” the abusive relationship. It was a very special episode to film, I understand viewers will find it distressing and uncomfortable but I am so proud we are exploring this to its full potential to give people a real insight to what can go on.”

Belle, played by Eden Taylor Draper, has suffered months of abuse at the hands of her controlling, manipulative husband Tom (James Chase).

In the special episode due to air on ITV1 and STV on 5 September, which is written by Tony Higgins and directed by Tim O’Mara, the audience will be privy to three different potential future realities that could happen to her.

The night before Tom has threatened Belle saying he will never give up on her. His words are the catalyst that propels Belle into a dream-like day, as what might happen in her future life is reflected back at her.

The story follows a dazed Belle leaving her house with each scenario she then encounters playing out within the world of the Emmerdale village. As Belle interacts and observes situations that may never actually happen in reality, we realise the horror of what could occur in her future. Up until now, Belle has been fearful of speaking out about the abuse she has been suffering, which is very typical of a coercive relationship.

Emmerdale’s writers and story team have been working closely with the charity Refuge, and as a consequence the programme is enormously grateful for their advice and support in bringing this fictional domestic violence story to air.

Emma Pickering, Head of Technology-Facilitated Abuse and Economic Empowerment at Refuge:

“Domestic abuse is sadly all too common, with 1 in 4 women experiencing some form of abuse in their lifetime. It is important that shows like Emmerdale explore these types of storylines, and work with experts such as ourselves when developing these on-screen portrayals so viewers can be informed about domestic abuse and how it presents and learn to recognise signs of abuse in the real world.

If you recognise any of the behaviours displayed by Tom, you may be experiencing domestic abuse. If this is the case, you are not alone.

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk “