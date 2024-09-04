The Six reel from the latest developments in Dean’s trial.

Under immense pressure, a member of the group makes a decision they may live to regret…

Meanwhile, an anxious Chelsea waits to speak to Denise at No.20. Jack calls with an update on Amy’s condition.

Elsewhere, Lily is upset as Charli’s first birthday party doesn’t go to plan, but she is later warmed by a special gift that celebrates her first year as a mum.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

In the salon, Amy receives a voice message from an unknown number, listens in horror and dashes out.

Leanne meets up with Rowan and while he’s called to reception, she looks through his laptop and comes across a file named ‘Leanne’ and one named ‘Nick & Toyah’. What has Leanne stumbled across?

Meanwhile, during Betsy’s attempt to open up to her mum about Mason’s latest threats, Lisa is pre-occupied when her phone rings, leading to a frustrated Betsy walking out. Carla assures Betsy that her mum loves her and she needs to cut her a bit of slack, will Betsy make amends with Lisa?

At the station, Lisa quizzes Kit about the evidence planted on Nathan, but how will Kit react?

Elsewhere, Paul is recording a manifesto of all the things he’d like Billy to do after he’s gone, but when he attempts to play it to Billy and Summer, the synthesiser runs out of power. Summer takes charge and orders Billy to get some fresh air whilst Paul rests. With Billy being out, will Summer be able to help Paul?

Also, Abi pulls Kevin and Jack in for a hug as they prepare to leave for Jack’s sentencing.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

Barging into Mill Cottage, Moira accuses Ruby of trying to sleep with Cain, which confuses Ruby.

As Cain and Caleb arrive, Moira headbutts Ruby and has to be restrained by Cain.

Meanwhile, Tracy and Nate panic when they realise they don’t know where Frankie has gone. Tracy decides it’s time to call the police.

Elsewhere, Will is blackmailed.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm