Lorraine Kelly, Marti Pellow and the choir have hit the number one spot with a brand-new rendition of “Love is All Around” – just one week after launching the single live on ITV’s Lorraine. The single has also secured an impressive number two spot in The Official Big Top 40.

On today’s show, Marti Pellow joined Christine Lampard, Dr Hilary and show producer Helen Addis – who launched the Change + Check campaign six years ago. Marti explained how much the last week has meant to him and how it feels to be number one again, 30 years on: “It’s fantastic. I always saw that song as a tree and this is another branch to that because it now has a sense of purpose and a destination.

“I got to sing with all these powerful women… To be able to do that and to be able to go round the country, I’ve had such an emotional week filled with laughter and poignancy. It was amazing.”

Opening up about how it felt to hear such personal stories along the way, he continued: “I think that’s the thing that I will always wear from this. It was a real revelation. I think if you have a real beating heart in you and you engage in this, then you can’t help but wear it… You could just see them lighting up like Christmas trees when you sing the song and aye, it was a powerful, powerful week.”

Discussing what it means to reach number one for the second time after last year’s single with Joss Stone, ‘Golden’ also saw huge success, Helen said: “We were absolutely blown away on Friday when we found out that we got to number one in the downloads. We are up against the likes of Lady Gaga, KSI, you know all these big big superstars! It was absolutely incredible.”

Dr Hilary:

“Love really is all around because people have signed up to this and we know that the programme has saved hundreds of lives. People have come forward and have got early diagnosis and outcomes will be better. The positivity and the love in this choir and in this group with Marti and Helen, who has been the inspiration for it all, has just been incredible. It will grow and grow and it will continue to save lives.”

The single is available to download now on all major music platforms and all proceeds of the song will go towards helping the incredible work of Future Dreams Breast Cancer Charity. https://slinky.to/LoveIsAllAround.

Released to raise awareness for breast cancer and encourage early detection, the track features a choir of women who all discovered they had breast cancer after hearing about the campaign on ITV’s Lorraine. The charity single also marks the 30th anniversary of the iconic track, which spent 15 weeks at number one in 1994.

Lorraine’s Change+Check campaign encourages individuals to check themselves, and be aware of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, encouraging them to seek medical advice if they notice any changes. Early detection can significantly improve treatment outcomes and save lives.

