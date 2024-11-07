Reiss and Bianca’s showdown has huge consequences for them both.

Meanwhile, Jack makes it back from Amy’s physio just in time to do the job for Harry. Lurking nearby, Harry takes photos of Jack picking up the dodgy motor.

Jack is distracted by a text from Harry and drives into the back of Reiss’ car, causing damage to the stolen motor.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Ross is forced to comply when Jade demands that they use Butler’s Barn as the venue for the fight with Billy.

Mack recruits Aaron in case things go wrong. John arrives and warns them of the police’s impending arrival and the event is called to an abrupt halt.

Unable to locate the money, Deano punches Aaron as they flee from the police. Struggling for air, Aaron collapses.

Meanwhile, having been blackmailed by Tina, Mandy reluctantly hands over Zak’s will in order to keep Vinny’s parentage a secret.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now