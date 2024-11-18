Fans of Mickey Mouse and his friends are in for a UK treat…

Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play! is coming to the UK for the very first time, making its debut at the Royal Festival Hall in London, with six performances across the weekend of Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 March 2025. This interactive live concert is designed for preschool-aged children, making it the perfect family-friendly concert experience.

Jennifer Rogers Doyle at Disney Entertainment:

“We are so excited to bring our live show ‘Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play!’ to international markets, including the UK and the Middle East for the very first time in 2025. We cannot wait for even more of our youngest fans worldwide to interact with the iconic Clubhouse from ‘Mickey Mouse Clubhouse’ and other beloved Disney Jr. characters, including ‘SuperKitties’ and ‘Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends’ live on stage.”

From Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to Ariel the Little Mermaid, the SuperKitties the Puppy Dog Palsand Team Spidey, this show packs all the excitement of Disney Jr. into one magical event, all designed for Disney Jr.’s most devoted young fans. With sing-alongs, dancing, dazzling 3D effects and jaw-dropping acrobatics, this live interactive show brings Disney Jr. moments to life like never before.

In Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play!, Mickey Mouse is getting ready for the biggest playdate ever at the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse with all his favourite pals, including Minnie, Goofy, Ariel, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Ginny and Bitsy from “SuperKitties.” But when mysterious green weather keeps interrupting all the fun, Team Spidey from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” must step in to help save the day — and their playdate.

Kids and parents alike will get to rock out to fan-favourite songs from beloved Disney Jr. series, including Hot Dog! from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Do the Spidey from Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends – written by series’ composer/songwriter Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy – and Oopsie Kitty from SuperKitties – written by series’ songwriter Keith Harrison Dworkin.

Jonathan Shank of Terrapin Station Entertainment:

“Disney Jr. Live has been delivering memories and magic to families in the U.S. for the past six years. It is so exciting to have the opportunity to bring that same magic to the UK and the rest of the world, bringing children closer to their favourite iconic Disney Jr. characters!”

For more information, parents can go to www.disneytickets.co.uk/disneyjrtour