Mark Chapman still favourite for Match of the Day gig
The MotD2 presenter is in the spotlight for the main job with BBC Sport…
Mark Chapman remains the firm favourite with one bookmaker to replace Gary Lineker as the host of Match of the Day. Despite rumours linking former Capital Radio host Roman Kemp with the role, Chapman still heads the market at 5/4, shortening from 2/1.
Kelly Cates is his closest competitor at 5/2, with Alex Scott (7/2) and Gabby Logan (8/1) making up the remainder of those at single-figure prices. At 20/1, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer are the likeliest ex-professional male footballers.
Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps:
“The BBC are yet to announce Gary Lineker’s replacement on Match of the Day and Mark Chapman remains the firm favourite to assume the role. At the head of the market we’ve clipped him in from 2/1 to 5/4 to take the step up from Match of the Day 2, whilst an all-female trio of BBC presenters remain in strong contention behind Chapman in the market.
“Kelly Cates heads the trio at 5/2 and is ever-shortening having opened at 10/1. Trailing her are former favourite Alex Scott, who has since drifted out at 7/2, and Gabby Logan at 6/1. Roman Kemp is the latest name added to the rumour mill, and we’ve entered him into our market at 20/1, but that price could come under pressure if he continues to be touted for the role.”
Lineker announced his intention to depart the BBC One football highlights show at the end of the current season. Match of the Day this year marked its 60th year on air, 25 of those have seen Lineker as host. Gary will continue with the MOTD Top Ten podcast and the Beeb will also host the popular The Rest is Football podcast on BBC Sounds.
William Hill – TV/Specials – Next Permanent Match Of The Day Presenter:
|
Mark Chapman
|
5/4
|
Kelly Cates
|
5/2
|
Alex Scott
|
7/2
|
Gabby Logan
|
8/1
|
David Jones
|
14/1
|
Max Rushden
|
16/1
|
Kelly Somers
|
16/1
|
BAR
|
20/1