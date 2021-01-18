BBC Radio Sunderland takes to the air

BBC Radio Sunderland launched this morning, the third local station to take to the air during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our new temporary local output means listeners will get more localised news and information from the BBC. They will get a better sense of what is happening in their area and will feel more in touch with their community even as they stay at home.” – Chris Burns, head of BBC Local Radio

The BBC has launched its latest temporary local output in Sunderland as the country continues to deal with the COVID crisis. BBC Radio Sunderland will provide more localised news and information to people living in the two cities.

It follows the launch of BBC Radio Bradford in December and BBC Radio Wolverhampton last week.

The output for Sunderland is live on DAB radio and online, weekdays from 6am-2pm and offers local content for the communities in the most eastern side of the North East of England.

Sunderland has seen significant increases in Covid cases, with the area currently covered by BBC Radio Newcastle, it launched in 1971. The move to a dedicated Sunderland service means the BBC can provide more localised information and news to the communities the corporation state.

“I wore a bright purple school uniform to Monkwearmouth, sold pies at Roker Park, was the first female DJ behind the decks on a Friday night in town, had my babies at Sunderland Royal and I love a stroll at Roker beach. I can’t wait to present the breakfast show on BBC Sunderland, waking up people across my home city and finding the stories that matter to us on Wearside.” – Gilly Hope, presenter for BBC Radio Sunderland

On BBC Radio Sunderland, Gilly Hope will present the Breakfast show from 6am-10am, followed by Tamsin Robson from 10am -2pm.

Gilly joined the BBC in 2004 and is a well-known voice to BBC Radio Newcastle listeners and viewers of regional TV.

Tamsin Robson joined BBC Radio Newcastle in January last year. She presents the station’s Upload show. She says: “I am so excited to be part of BBC Radio Sunderland. Growing up near the coast, I spent most of my time at the beach, which is still my favourite place to visit today.

“I went to school in Sunderland and studied at the university, which was a fantastic experience. Who could forget the Sunderland nightlife? To present mid-mornings is a dream come true and I can’t wait to share inspirational stories of the local community and lots of laughter with you.”

Sunderland has its own commercial station with Sun FM. It launched as Wear FM in 1990 and had a spell being branded SunCity 103.4.

“Maybe the money would have been better spent giving Look North a regional opt-out for Cumbria? I’m not sure people in North Yorkshire care what is going on in a sheep farm near the Scottish border or whether Mrs Jewson in Carlisle wants to know about Bert of York’s ingrowing Turnip.” – TV Critic Vivian Summers