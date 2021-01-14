Radio Wolverhampton launched by the Beeb

BBC Radio Wolverhampton launches tomorrow, as part of a temporary local output service to help people through lockdown.

“I could not feel more blessed, grateful, and excited to be joining the team for BBC Radio Wolverhampton. With such a fantastic local community who are passionate about their city, who wouldn’t jump at the chance to be involved? I can’t wait to take you through your weekday mornings and share your incredible stories.” – Letitia George, BBC Radio Wolverhampton presenter

The Beeb have taken the decision to launch the regional radio offering as the country continues to deal with the COVID crisis. BBC Radio Wolverhampton will provide more localised news and information to people living in the city.

The new temporary output in Wolverhampton will be live on DAB radio and online, weekdays from 6am-2pm and offer local content for both communities.

Wolverhampton has seen significant increases in Covid cases. The area is currently served by a BBC radio station based in other city. The move means the BBC can provide more localised information and news to the community.

Local presenter Elise Evans will be the host of BBC Radio Wolverhampton’s Breakfast show from 6am-10am, followed by Letitia George on mid-mornings at 10am-2pm.

Elise joined the BBC two years ago and presented shows across BBC Radio WM’s schedule. Elise says: “I am absolutely thrilled to be given the opportunity to wake up my home city every morning on BBC Radio Wolverhampton.

“Having grown up and spent many years here, I am excited to put Wolves firmly on the map and showcase what our amazing, vibrant city has to offer. From the fantastic people and diverse culture, to the outstanding theatre and football scene, this city has it all and I’m buzzing to be part of a passionate team bringing this station to life during such a challenging time. Let’s go Wolvo!”

Letitia George is currently a presenter at BBC CWR in Coventry and is also one of the voices of BBC Radio 5 Live’s podcast The Sista Collective.

The Midlands radio launch follows the arrival of BBC Radio Bradford, which began broadcasting last month. A service for Sunderland begins next week.