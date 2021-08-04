Tom Fletcher is the first celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Tom Fletcher is the first celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The entertainment show, produced by BBC Studios, will return to BBC One for its 19th series this autumn, once again bringing glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to Saturday and Sunday nights. Tom Fletcher is an author, composer, musician, singer and songwriter.

“I think the fact that I’m actually going to be dancing on Strictly this year has only just started to sink in while I’m writing this! I’m incredibly excited, of course, but also totally terrified! My kids were excited too until I started showing them my best dad-dancing in the kitchen. I’m not sure how far they’ll get me in the competition but I can’t wait to add some new moves to my embarrassing dad-dancing repertoire.” – Tom Fletcher



Tom is best known as a lead vocalist and guitarist in McFly, one of Britain’s most successful bands. Tom has penned ten UK number one singles for McFly, as well as written a number of chart-topping songs for bands such as One Direction, Busted and 5 Seconds of Summer. Alongside his music career, Tom is also one of the UK’s bestselling authors for children, with his books, including The Christmasaurus, The Creakers and There’s a Monster in Your Book, going on to be translated into over 30 languages.

The news was revealed tonight (Wednesday 4th August) on The One Show on BBC One.

In July the Beeb announced this years four new professional dancers would be joining the show with World Junior Latin American Champion 2010 and former Dancing With The Stars Ireland pro, Kai Widdrington; six-time Latin and Ballroom National Champion in Italy and former Let’s Dance Germany professional, Nikita Kuzmin; reigning South African Latin Champion, Cameron Lombard and Polish Open Latin Champion 2014 and winner of BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer 2020, Jowita Przystal.

2021 will see a change to the judge’s panel as due to the ongoing uncertainty regarding international travel restrictions caused by COVID-19, Bruno Tonioli, who has been a fixture on Strictly since 2004 and is also a judge on Dancing with the Stars in the USA, will be unable to take part in the series this year. As announced in June, Anton Du Beke is to take his place on the judges’ table. Anton joined Strictly during its first series and is the only professional dancer to have danced in every series to date, bringing plenty of experience and expertise to the panel.