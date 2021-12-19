The Royal Variety Performance with Alan Carr comes to ITV

Best on the Box choice for December 19th…

Presenter, comedian and talk-show queen, Alan Carr hosts The Royal Variety Performance from the magnificent Royal Albert Hall in London, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this very year.

The world’s longest-running entertainment show – 2021 marks the 109th event and this year, the Royal Variety Charity is celebrating 100 years of our reigning Monarch being their Patron, commencing with His Majesty King George V in 1921. The event will be held in the presence of their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The evening will be a spectacular show featuring exceptional performers, world-class theatre, top-notch British comedy, outstanding singers and also Rod Steward.

Stars lined up to appear include multi award-winner Ed Sheeran, the cast of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s phenomenal Matilda The Musical who are celebrating an incredible 10 years in the West End, chart-topper Anne-Marie and more music from Years and Years.

Also returning to the RVP stage with a mesmerizing extract of their latest show ‘Luzia’ are Cirque du Soleil. Brit Award winner James Blunt will play some of his greatest hits, following its Tony award-winning success the sensational Moulin Rouge The Musical joins for an exclusive performance, plus Germany’s The Messoudi Brothers will showcase their breathtaking hand to hand act.

The evening will also feature performances from respected musicians and Grammy Award winners Gregory Porter and Elvis Costello. A special collaboration from actress Keala Settle and the Some Voices choir with the amazing, award-winning song ‘This is Me’. Singer and TV presenter Jane McDonald and soprano singer Carly Paoli will be singing a special duet and comedy from Judi Love, Bill Bailey, Chris McCausland and Josh Widdicombe.

The event is staged in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, whose patron is Her Majesty The Queen. The money raised from the show helps those people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance.

Alan Carr and The Royal Variety Performance, ITV (STV/UTV), 7. 20 pm