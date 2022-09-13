Royal programming continues on the BBC and ITV

Royal programming continues on Tuesday, September 13th.

The Eve of the Procession to Lying-in-State

Huw Edwards presents live coverage of the return of HM the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt in London, which will be met by His Majesty the King.

Huw also reflects on the visit of King Charles III to Northern Ireland earlier in the day and looks ahead to tomorrow’s events, when the King and senior members of the royal family will join the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where Queen Elizabeth II will Lie-in-State.

The Eve of the Procession to Lying-in-State, BBC One from 6.45 pm



The One Show: Our Queen

The One Show team continue to celebrate the royal family, in particular, the late Queen Elizabeth II and newly positioned King Charles III during the week of national mouring following the death of her majesty.

Alex Jones and Gethin Jones oversee proceedings with tributes, memories and reflections on the last seventy years of Elizabethan reign.

The One Show: Our Queen, BBC One from 8.30 pm

Charles, The Monarch and the Man

ITV present a documentary Charles, The Monarch and the Man profiling the former Prince Charles – now King Charles III – the longest-serving Prince of Wales who took over as monarch following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.

Charles, The Monarch and the Man, ITV/STV/UTV from 9.05 pm