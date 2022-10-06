Heineken Champions Cup to air on ITV

ITV Sport will screen matches from Heineken Champions Cup

Top level European club rugby will be shown free to air on ITV under a new deal announced this week that will see live, free to air coverage of the Heineken Champions Cup shown from this season.

ITV will broadcast one match per round, including the Final, of the world’s biggest and most celebrated international club rugby competition – which is entering its 28th year – until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport:

“This new deal brings rugby fans live, free-to-air coverage of some of the biggest matches in club rugby, featuring the stars of the game and adds Heineken Champions Cup action to ITV’s range of top-class rugby alongside the domestic and international competitions we bring to viewers.”

Details of ITV’s first live match coverage of one of the pool stage fixtures will be announced later this week the broadcaster notes.