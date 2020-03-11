First UK tour for ‘Fyre Festival’s’ Andy King

Meet the man behind the meme during a 10 date tour sharing funny anecdotes, stories and insight behind one of the greatest parties that never happened.

“It’s so great to be able to bring Andy King over to the UK for the first time as part of a national tour. The man became a meme after the incredible Fyre Festival documentary and we hope to bring the entertaining speaker to the masses later this month. It’s also very fitting that the documentary is now one year old and we hope to further expand on Andy’s inside knowledge from the best event that never happened” – Mensa Akwasi from Native talks

Andy King has become a household name across the globe and has resonated for his honesty and an unapologetic “Do Whatever it Takes” attitude following his brush with getting any job done. Arguably one of the biggest team players on the planet Andy is set to tour the UK through Newcastle, Glasgow, London, Stoke On Trent, Sheffield, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Brighton, Southampton, and Norwich.

Now one year on from the infamous documentary Andy King heads to the UK for the first time presenting his ‘A Fyre-side Chat’ tour. The talk will include a 60 minute moderated discussion followed by a 30 minute open Q&A. Tickets start at £6 for students, £15 for non-students.

Over the course of the evening, the talk will cover a range of subjects from the disaster of Fyre Festival and how a highly publicised, influencer-backed experience crafted entirely using social media – ended up being an undelivered dream. Andy will share inside information and go far beyond the documentary offering his honest insight into the world’s biggest festival flop. Other topics on the menu include youth and sustainability and using social media for positive change in the modern world.

In the wake of the cult-status Netflix documentary, “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened”, event producer Andy King found himself in an unfamiliar position – one that presented him with the difficult challenge of embracing the internet virality, meme status, and social media influence.

Before Fyre Festival Andy had built a 30-year career as the “Concierge of New York City”, throwing some of the city’s greatest parties with leading talent. Now he has turned his attention to educating and informing with behind the scenes access to the Fyre Festival fiasco.

Tour Dates:

Norwich – 20th April

Stoke On Trent – 21st April

Brighton – 23rd April

Glasgow – 24th April

Southhampton – 25th April

Birmingham – 27th April

Sheffield – 29th April

Newcastle – 30th April

Edinburgh – 1st May

More information Here.