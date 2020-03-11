Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 11th March

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Spotting Ali sitting in his car, Maria climbs into the passenger seat and quizzes him about his overdose. Maria’s horrified when Ali locks her in and tells her how he suspects Gary spiked his drink. As Maria pulls fruitlessly at the door handle, Ali starts the car, driving erratically as Maria begs him to stop. Later, a shaken Maria tells Gary about her ordeal and Ali’s suspicions. How will Gary react?

Meanwhile, when Alya spots the same spelling mistake in the new menus Geoff has done as in some of the bad reviews on line it finally dawns on her that it was Geoff all along. Alya is frustrated when she confronts Geoff and Yasmeen takes his side. Noting their differences, Geoff suggests that Alya sell her share in the business but Alya tells him where to stick her suggestion.

Elsewhere, James lies to the County Manager and Press Officer that he is not gay. Ed’s relieved whilst Aggie and Michael worry that he’s living a lie. Nina worries that Roy is ashamed to be seen with her after he falsely claims a meeting with the bat group has been cancelled.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Cain faces up to Malone but soon realises he’s not to be messed with.

Meanwhile, Vanessa feels it’s time to tell everyone about her diagnosis.

Elsewhere, Samson is over the moon when Sam asks him to do an important job. Brenda resolves to compete with HOP when she hears they are opening a food outlet.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Martine rushes into the toilets, leaving a confused Mitchell and angry Toby in her wake, but Toby has no regrets.

Meanwhile, Toby and Mitchell are being held back by their loved ones outside The Dog, ready for a fight.

Mitchell wants answers from Martine, so they all go home and invite Toby too.

Hollyoaks, Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Al, Daniel and Rob convene at Emma’s house to talk about Jimmi. Al explains about SJ and that she’s disappeared. Rob thinks they should pass the information on to the serious crimes unit but Emma thinks they’re not pursuing the leads they already have based on an email she saw.

Rob has a go at Emma for going through a police officer’s emails and they try to make a plan of what to do next, with Emma keeping her ears open at SCU and Al tracking down SJ. Later, Karen spies Rob going round the back of The Mill. She sees him talking to Al and wants to know what’s going on but Rob fobs her off and goes to speak to Emma while he waits to take Karen out for lunch. Rob asks Emma to keep it quiet from Karen; if they get caught their careers could be up in smoke…

Meanwhile, Bear is caught between Daniel and Zara.

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.