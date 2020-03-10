Andrea Ali talks Triplet twist in Hollyoaks Plot

In tonight’s Hollyoaks Channel 4 episode there was an unexpected revelation, while in the E4 first look things went triple.

The village was first rocked by Toby’s revelation that he is the baby that Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) gave away, leaving Mitchell (Imran Adams) stunned and confused that he wasn’t an only child, but actually has a twin brother.

The news burst out via a karaoke machine at Mitchell’s birthday party when Toby became increasingly resentful as he watched all of Mitchell’s friends and family celebrate Mitchell’s big day with his anger reaching boiling point when Walter turns up and reunites with Mitchell.

Celeste tried her best to control Toby’s temper, but he stepped forward and revealed to everyone that he’s the son that Martine gave away. In tonight’s E4 offering the aftermath of the big reveal sees a ‘family meeting’ take place with Toby and Mitchell seeking answers from their mum, Martine.

However, rather than bring things to a close another bombshell is dropped when its revealed Celeste is their sister – she’d had triplets. Andrea Ali, who plays Celeste Faroe, has spoken about the latest plot twist.

How difficult has it been to keep that secret?

“It was one of the hardest things I have ever had to do in my life [laughs]. The fans pick up on things very quickly, and there has been so much anticipation for a big reveal. It was such an exciting secret. A few of the cast members didn’t know when we first came in, so they were confused too! There was this mystery surrounding Toby and Celeste. We’re now able to have our own parts as individuals, and the audience can understand more about our backstory.”

Have you enjoyed reading fan theories, what was your favourite one?

“Yes, I absolutely have. I felt so bad because I couldn’t like them as I didn’t want to give anything away! My favourite one was that Celeste is Walter’s late brother’s daughter, and now her and Toby are out to take down the family because they don’t like their morals.

I think in all of the theories, they have really put Celeste in the protective role, and I think that’s nice, because that means that Celeste, in terms of the character, is really showing through, and the dynamics are becoming clear between the two of them.”

Felix is due to arrive soon, who will that go?

“It is an unexpected surprise. Toby and Celeste weren’t sure what the family dynamic was going to be, and I think they had an idea in mind that Mitchell was the golden boy. He was loved and adored by his family, and they were unwanted and abandoned. They are now realising that Felix wasn’t apart of Mitchell’s life, so that’s something they all have in common now. His life wasn’t too dissimilar from theirs and they can’t actually blame Mitchell. I think it’s going to be exciting to have the family come together and to see how everything plays out over the episodes and what the dynamic is going to be like.”

Are there any more hidden secrets in the family?

“The Deveraux family is a family of secrets, deception, hiding things and covering things up. I think, because Toby and Celeste are still the newbies in the family, they’re still trying to establish that trust and that relationship. Naturally, their intentions might not be good from the onset…”

Can you describe Toby and Celeste’s relationship?

“Celeste and Toby have grown up together. It seems like Celeste is controlling Toby, and Toby depends on Celeste’s direction, but I think it’s the other way around. I think Celeste depends on Toby a lot. I think that’s her comfort, and it makes her feel like she’s in control of something in her life for the first time.”

What do you make of Romeo and Celeste’s raunchy affair?

“I know a lot of people don’t like it because I know people think he’s too young and deserves someone with a good heart. I mean who knows, Romeo might be the one to melt Celeste’s heart for the first time…”

Is Celeste worried about what the village may think, as Toby and Celeste have pretended to be a married couple?

“I don’t think that Toby and Celeste understand the consequences, so I don’t think they really care that much about what everyone else thinks. Their main goal was to get to the family, and that was the disguise that they needed to do so. They accomplished their mission, and whatever anybody else thinks, really doesn’t matter. It will be a shock, but then I think people will get over it, once they understand what their motives were.”

Do you enjoy working with the Deveraux cast?

“I absolutely couldn’t have asked for a better on-screen family. They are incredible, and they have all made us feel so welcome. They had their dynamic before we came along, so when we came, they’d give us little pointers and tricks. Every scene we have together, we laugh, and every time a scene gets a bit heavy, we know we have each other for support.”

Does she have any interest in getting to know her family?

“First and foremost I think she wants answers for herself, to have an understanding as to why she was abandoned. I don’t even think Toby and Celeste had an idea as to how far this would go, or what’s going to happen next. She’s not as predictable as she may seem, and I think she may take a turn either way, depending on how she feels on the day. She is very temperamental…”

Hollyoaks, weeknights at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and first look on E4 at 7pm.