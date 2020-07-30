Soap episode increase for ITV autumn schedules

There will be a return of episode content to the network and a number of new dramas for ITV.

“We’re very pleased to announce that Coronation Street and Emmerdale will resume airing the normal pattern of six episodes each week from mid-September. This is testament to the incredible work that has been achieved in Manchester and Leeds by John Whiston, Managing Director of Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North for ITV Studios, and his dedicated and hard-working production teams, crews, writers and actors. Both shows continue to film safely whilst adhering to the health and safety guidelines issued by the film and TV industry.” – ITV

With the 60th anniversary of the world’s longest-running television soap opera just around the corner, the autumn build-up is to bring, ITV note, ‘fireworks’ for the residents of Coronation Street as the past comes back to haunt some and others struggle to face the future.

Rovers landlord Johnny Connor, factory boss Nick Tylsley and local vicar Billy Mayhew have all had their fair share of problems – and they are about to find out that you never erase your past in Soapland; Each of them heads into the autumn with ghosts from their past causing them more than a little trouble.

Meanwhile, Daniel Barlow, Abi Franklin, Michael Bailey and David Platt are looking to the future, but will it be rosy? Daniel’s feelings for sex worker Nicky are growing, much to his family’s dismay, but can he persuade them and Nicky that they belong together? Abi has settled into number 13 with Kevin, but can she really move on and banish her demons? Michael is keen to have a proper family with Grace and Tianna and he’s ready to pop the question, but will he get the answer he wants?

Also, the cracks in David and Shona’s relationship are growing, despite his attempts to save the marriage, but it is the giant sinkhole in the back garden that causes the biggest problem for the family and the other residents.

Related Story: ITV Autumn 2020 Programme Highlights | Related Story: ITV Autumn 2020 Dramas | Related Story: ITV Autumn 2020 Factual Shows

Elsewhere, the two big stories that have got the nation talking continue. Determined to give her dying son the best possible chance, Leanne resorts to desperate measures which threaten to tear the family apart. With Yasmeen out of harm’s reach for now in the prison hospital, Alya finds herself on the receiving end of Geoff’s manipulation and mind games, will he push her to breaking point?

Over in Emmerdale dark secrets, betrayal and long-lost family reunions are at the centre of the village this autumn. After the murder and cover-up of one of Emmerdale’s most notorious characters, one resident will find themselves spiralling into darkness. Intent on self-destruction, their actions will have devastating consequences for others…

Belle and Jamie’s relationship continues to cause rifts, but where do Belle’s loyalties lie? Belle will find herself in the midst of the feud, but is she capable of betrayal? If so, who will she betray? Moira’s family background and her childhood have remained a mystery, but that is all about to change.

Viewers will soon discover new secrets about Moira’s past when her dangerous, fearless and sharp-witted brother arrives on the scene. He’ll immediately make a huge and irrevocable impact on some of our most loved characters, especially Moira. Elsewhere, Manpreet also welcomes her sister into the village, but will the warring duo get on or will she become a thorn in Manpreet’s side.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale will return to their regular schedules this autumn on ITV, STV and UTV.